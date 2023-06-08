Mirzoyan and Fidan had a phone conversation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On June 7, a phone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan took place.

“Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Hakan Fidan on his appointment as the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye. The sides have expressed their willingness to continue working towards full normalisation of relations between Armenia and Türkiye”, Armenian Foreign Ministry informs.