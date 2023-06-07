EU mission to open three additional hubs in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The EU civilian mission in Armenia (EUMA) plans to open three additional operational hubs in Jermuk, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months.

EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter stated about it welcoming an EU delegation from COEST Working group in Martuni.

He noted that the mission was launched in an “unprecedented speed,” starting its operations this February.

Key | 2023-02-21 10:59:03 5 facts about the head of the EU civilian mission in Armenia

Markus Ritter said that they are planning to open the three additional operational hubs in Jermuk, Ijevan and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months.

The head of the mission also said that in the first three months of EUMA’s existence, the mission conducted more than 300 patrols in total from its hubs in Goris, Jermuk and Martuni. Every week, the patrols cover more than 3800 km of distance.

“Our goal is – among others – to contribute to stabilising the security in border areas. And according to numerous Armenian officials, EUMA has contributed to a certain stabilisation of the situation. However, the situation remains volatile,” Markus Ritter added.