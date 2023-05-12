Zakharova comments on publication of Yermak’s article in Azerbaijani media

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the publication of the article of the head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak in the news portals of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, in which “he is trying to present Russia as the main threat to the friendly peoples of our country.”

“Providing a “tribune” by our allied countries to a top representative of the Ukrainian Nazi authorities for distorting the essence of our relations, of course, raises questions. Undoubtedly, the “collective West” does not hide its intention to cause damage to Russia, using the post-Soviet space for this purpose as well. We respect the freedom of the press. However, we proceed from the fact that the information field in our friendly countries cannot be a place for broadcasting deliberately false and provocative fabrications,” Zakharova said.