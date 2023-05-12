Moscow expects Armenia’s “initiative steps” in the CSTO mission issue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described official Yerevan’s public criticism of the CSTO as “counterproductive”.

“Frankly speaking, the desire of the Armenian leadership to discuss the efficiency of the organization outside of it is bewildering, in case when the CSTO has all the necessary formats and established channels of interaction for this. Most importantly, the members of this structure, who are ready not only to listen, but also to work in this direction.

Anyway, we expect initiative steps from the Armenian partners to resume substantive work on the deployment of the CSTO mission in Armenia and other joint measures to help our ally. The Russian side is ready for such work, and Yerevan knows it very well,” Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on May 10.