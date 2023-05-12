Moscow expects Armenia’s “initiative steps” in the CSTO mission issue - Mediamax.am

1211 views

Moscow expects Armenia’s “initiative steps” in the CSTO mission issue


Photo: https://www.rcinet.ca/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described official Yerevan’s public criticism of the CSTO as “counterproductive”.

“Frankly speaking, the desire of the Armenian leadership to discuss the efficiency of the organization outside of it is bewildering, in case when the CSTO has all the necessary formats and established channels of interaction for this. Most importantly, the members of this structure, who are ready not only to listen, but also to work in this direction.

 

Anyway, we expect initiative steps from the Armenian partners to resume substantive work on the deployment of the CSTO mission in Armenia and other joint measures to help our ally. The Russian side is ready for such work, and Yerevan knows it very well,” Zakharova said at a briefing in Moscow on May 10.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 11, 2023 17:44
Music video of Smoke on the Water performed at STARMUS Yerevan presented

Foreign Policy | May 11, 2023 17:27
Zakharova comments on publication of Yermak’s article in Azerbaijani media

Science | May 11, 2023 15:36
Next STARMUS to focus on Planet Earth
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023