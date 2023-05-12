Lavrov: “Turkey is our good neighbor and key partner”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called today Turkey "a good neighbor and a key partner.”

“We see how much Turkey’s international and regional reputation has grown in recent years. We are determined to further expand and strengthen our bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Turkey, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

I cannot but mention in this regard the unprecedented mutual support that Moscow and Ankara provided to each other in those distant and difficult times for our countries, when the statehood of the Republic of Turkey was being formed and well-known events were taking place on the territory of our country,” Lavrov said, speaking at the opening of the quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran and Syria in Moscow.