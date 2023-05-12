Former US ambassador to OSCE: Sides have opposing national goals

Yerevan /Mediamax/. James Gilmore, a former governor of Virginia who later served as U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) believes that compromise is unlikely between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

In an article about U.S. mediatory efforts published on Newsweek, Gilmore said positive outcome remains “desirable,” but urged U.S. diplomats working on the issue today not to underestimate the depth of the feud and to appreciate the opposing national goals of both sides.

“You have to keep your eye out on their respective interests, and then see whether or not you can find some way to at least create some modus vivendi (agreement in disagreement -Mediamax) of the two countries,” James Gilmore said.

“My view is that the Russians have their hands full. So, if that opens the door to American mediation, that would be a good thing,” he added.

Mediamax notes that in March 2020 the U.S. ambassador to the OSCE James Gilmore said that there was no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said he had regularly met the American, Russian and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. “While they are making diplomatic efforts, at least there is no shooting on the borders,” he said.

On November 20, 2020 Gilmore said:

“The United States sincerely welcomed the cessation of violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict area. We have taken note of the Russian-brokered arrangement to stop the fighting and appreciate the additional information provided today regarding the implementation of this arrangement as it goes on to take shape. We encourage the sides to work with the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to resolve outstanding issues and reach a lasting peaceful resolution of this conflict.”

He underlined that any final resolution must be based on the principles enshrined in the Helsinki Final Act: non-use of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination.