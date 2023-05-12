Pashinyan and Aliyev to meet at least three times in upcoming 6 months

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The office of the President of the European Council officially confirmed that on May 14 Charles Michel will host Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The news release says:

“The President Michel has continued to be in close contact with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to advance the EU’s efforts to promote stability in the South Caucasus and normalisation between the two countries.

The leaders have agreed to convene again on 14 May 2023 in a Brussels trilateral meeting.

Their discussions will also be flanked by a meeting together with President Emmanuel Macron of France and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, in the margins of the upcoming European Political Community summit in Chisinău on 1 June 2023.

The leaders have also agreed to continue to meet trilaterally in Brussels as frequently as necessary to address ongoing developments on the ground and standing agenda items of the Brussels meetings.

President Michel equally expressed his intention to invite the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France and Germany to meet a second time in the margins of the next EPC summit in Granada in October 2023.”