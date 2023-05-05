Armenian MFA: “The positions on some key issues remain divergent”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia issued a press release on the results of talks held between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Washington from May 1 to 4.

It says:

“The Ministers shared their views on the current situation and stated their positions on existing issues related to normalization of relations.

The Ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent.

Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue the discussions.