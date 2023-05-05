US continues to be “deeply engaged” in the process

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The American side cannot provide any details of the ongoing talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in the US.

Vedant Patel, principal deputy spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, said at the briefing.

“What I will reiterate again is that we remain committed to promoting a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. We believe that direct dialogue is key to reaching a lasting peace,” he said.

Patel also noted that Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Lou Bono “continues to be deeply engaged in this process, but I don’t want to get ahead of the process.”