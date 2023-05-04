Talks continue with “deep engagement” of the U.S.

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan continue talks in Washington DC with “deep engagement” of the US diplomats.

This was stated by the U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel.

Asked about who participates in the talks behind closed doors, he said:

“I will let these two countries speak to their own delegations. But we obviously have had a number of officials from the U.S. side deeply engaged on this. Obviously, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Lou Bono has been deeply engaged in this not just through these meetings but through his continued engagement in the South Caucasus. You know that Secretary Blinken attended the plenary session yesterday morning and had the opportunity to host these ministers for a dinner. And so it’s something that we will continue to be deeply engaged on.”

As to how close the sides can bring their positions following the results of negotiations in the United States, Vedant Patel said “he is not going to get into a hypothetical.”