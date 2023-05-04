Baku says talks in the US to last for several days

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The talks between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the United States will continue for several days.

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told Trend about it today.

“The key topic of the talks is a peace treaty. We cannot disclose any details at this time. The meetings will last for several days,” he said.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry has not yet made any statement on how long the talks in the United States will last.