Peskov comments on Armenian-Azerbaijani talks in the US

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said today that “assistance in the settlement of the situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be welcomed, but only on the basis of trilateral agreements reached together with Russia.”

Commenting on the meeting of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington DC, Peskov said:

“Of course, any assistance that can help finding a settlement on this basis is welcomed. But we also know that there are various attempts that blur the basis for a settlement, which in the long run may not produce results. Let’s hope that in this case we are talking about the first case.”

“The solution of existing problems between the two countries and the possible development of some joint actions and steps aimed at reducing tension in the region are primarily possible on the basis of trilateral documents that were signed together with Russia. So far, there are no other legal bases that would contribute to the settlement. Accordingly, so far these trilateral documents are absolutely non-alternative.”