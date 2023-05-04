Alen Simonyan to attend PABSEC summit in Turkey

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The delegation headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan will leave for Ankara on May 3.
Armenian National Assembly press office reported that the delegation will participate in the summit of the speakers of parliaments of the member states dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and in the meeting of the General Assembly.
