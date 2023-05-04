Mirzoyan and Bayramov to apparently continue talks in Washington

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will probably continue the talks that kicked off on May 1 in Washington D.C.

Mediamax reports that this is evidenced by the answers of the U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel at a briefing in Washington.

In particular, answering a question about the expectations of the U.S. side of how things may go in the days ahead, Vedant Patel said:

“I am not going to be one to get ahead of the process. But, what I do want to say is that the U.S. is pleased to be hosting Foreign Minister Mirzoyan of Armenia and Foreign Minister Bayramov of Azerbaijan to facilitate negotiations this week as they work together to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region.”

“Secretary Blinken believes that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace,” the Department of State representative added.

Answering another question about the possibility of continuing the meetings in Washington, Vedant Patel noted:

“I’m just not going to get ahead of the process here as we’re only on the first day. What I will say is that we believe that peace is possible between these two countries.”

Asked to comment on the information that Mirzoyan and Bayramov will stay in Washington for several days, the American diplomat said:

“I will let the two ministers speak to their own schedule.”

Mediamax notes that the news release of the Armenian Foreign Ministry on the meeting in Washington on May 1 did not mention the possibility of continuing the talks in the capital of the United States:

“On May 1, the meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov took place in Washington D.C. The regional security situation, issues of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed. The humanitarian situation resulting from the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan was touched upon,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.