Russian deputy FM meets ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin held separate meetings with the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Russia on April 27.

“The developments around the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh in general were discussed. The importance of strict observance of the entire range of 2020-2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations was reaffirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.