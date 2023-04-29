Russian deputy FM meets ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan - Mediamax.am

1064 views

Russian deputy FM meets ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin held separate meetings with the ambassadors of Armenia and Azerbaijan to Russia on April 27.

“The developments around the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh in general were discussed. The importance of strict observance of the entire range of 2020-2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations was reaffirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 29, 2023 11:36
Armenian FM departs for U.S. for the “next round of discussions”

Nagorno Karabakh | April 28, 2023 16:52
Azerbaijani “environmentalists” stop protest action in the Lachin corridor

Nagorno Karabakh | April 28, 2023 15:53
Mirzoyan says “Armenia to never be engaged in talks on new regulations in Lachin”
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023