Yerevan confirms the agreement reached on Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spokesperson of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ani Badalyan confirmed that there is an agreement on the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Earlier today, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, said that an agreement on such a meeting was reached.
“As we have reported earlier, there are proposals on meetings, and now also agreements. We will update on the exact timeframe,” Badalyan told Armenpress.
