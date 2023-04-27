Russian Deputy FM holds meetings in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 25, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin held consultations in Yerevan with Deputy Foreign Ministers of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan and Mnatsakan Safaryan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release that Mikhail Galuzin also had a separate conversation with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

“The interlocutors exchanged views on the issues of bilateral relations and ensuring regional security. The parties noted the positive dynamics of the Russian-Armenian allied interaction. The progressive development of dialogue at the highest levels, as well as the increase in cooperation between relevant departments, through the parliamentary line, interregional contacts and cultural ties was emphasized. Record dynamics of trade and economic relations was emphasized. The parties also expressed satisfaction with the degree of coordination between Russia and Armenia in international organizations.

The sides also thoroughly discussed the current situation in the region, primarily in the context of the aggravation of the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, which raises serious concern. The need to step up efforts in all areas of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization in accordance with the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan was outlined,” the news release reads.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry’s website has not reported about the meetings of Mikhail Galuzin in Yerevan.