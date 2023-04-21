Armenia, Iran and India conduct first ever trilateral political consultations - Mediamax.am

Armenia, Iran and India conduct first ever trilateral political consultations


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On April 20, the first trilateral political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Iran and India were held in Yerevan.

“During the meeting, the sides particularly touched upon economic issues and regional communication channels, outlined the prospects of deepening cultural and people to people contacts as well as trilateral cooperation in various fields. The sides agreed to continue consultations in a trilateral format,” Armenia’s ministry said in a news release.

 

The delegations were headed by Mnatsakan Safaryan, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Seyed Rasoul Mousavi, the Assistant of the Foreign Minister of Iran, Head of the Regional General Department of South Asia and J P Singh, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

