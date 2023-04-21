Candidate for the position of EU Ambassador to Armenia named

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced today that Maragos Vassilis has been nominated as the EU Ambassador to Armenia.

According to the EU official website Vassilis is currently Head of Unit for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo in the Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations of the European Commission.

He has previously served as Head of Unit for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Eastern Partnership in the same Directorate-General.

If confirmed Vassilis will soon replace Andrea Wiktorin.