Pashinyan says Baku’s aggressive policy is unacceptable

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the meeting with the U.S. State Department Senior Adviser for the Caucasus Negotiations, U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Louis Bono considered the aggressive policy against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorial integrity of Armenia unacceptable.

Government’s press service reports that the Armenian premier highly appreciated the efforts of the U.S. administration in ensuring stability and security in the region and presented the approaches of the Armenian side to the settlement of the existing key issues.

“The interlocutors discussed issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the formation of an international dialogue mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku, the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures,” the news release reads.