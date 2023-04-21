Pashinyan says EU mission should not be equated with CSTO - Mediamax.am

Pashinyan says EU mission should not be equated with CSTO


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today that Armenia, like Russia, is ready for the CSTO mission to be deployed on Armenia’s border.

“We have expressed our concerns. The aim is that the possible CSTO mission be effective. This is important for both Armenia and the region. Work in that direction continues,” Pashinyan said in a briefing with journalists at the National Assembly.

 

He stressed that the CSTO has security obligations towards Armenia. “The mission of the European Union cannot be equated with the CSTO mission. Our expectations from the CSTO mission should be much higher than from the EU’s.”

 

At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan noted that “the EU statement is a clear political record that the borders of 1991 must be preserved.”

 

“This is an important, fundamental assessment. This statement proves that the state borders of Armenia have been violated,” he said.

