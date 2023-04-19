Ararat Mirzoyan briefs Erica Olson on Armenia’s approaches - Mediamax.am

837 views

Ararat Mirzoyan briefs Erica Olson on Armenia’s approaches


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erica Olson discussed issues related to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reported that U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair Louis Bono also attended the meeting.

 

“Ararat Mirzoyan briefed on the Armenia’s approaches to solving key issues, including addressing the rights and security issues of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians for achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace.

 

The minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the peace process, stressing the importance for Azerbaijan to renounce its expansionist aspirations, aggressive policy and bellicose rhetoric against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorial integrity of Armenia,” the ministry said in a news release.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | April 19, 2023 11:43
Ararat Mirzoyan briefs Erica Olson on Armenia’s approaches

Foreign Policy | April 19, 2023 09:20
US and France’s representatives discuss Yerevan-Baku dialogue

Nagorno Karabakh | April 18, 2023 18:12
Azerbaijan plans to settle over 700 families in Lachin in summer
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax Media Company LLC 1999 -2023