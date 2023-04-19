Ararat Mirzoyan briefs Erica Olson on Armenia’s approaches

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Erica Olson discussed issues related to the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry press service reported that U.S. Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations and OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair Louis Bono also attended the meeting.

“Ararat Mirzoyan briefed on the Armenia’s approaches to solving key issues, including addressing the rights and security issues of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians for achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace.

The minister reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the peace process, stressing the importance for Azerbaijan to renounce its expansionist aspirations, aggressive policy and bellicose rhetoric against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and the territorial integrity of Armenia,” the ministry said in a news release.