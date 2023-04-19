US and France’s representatives discuss Yerevan-Baku dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Anne-Marie Descôtes efforts to advance dialogue and diplomacy in Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The U.S. Department of State said in a news release that during the telephone conversation Sherman and Descôtes discussed the situation in Sudan and reiterated their “stalwart” support for Ukraine.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.