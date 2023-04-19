US and France’s representatives discuss Yerevan-Baku dialogue - Mediamax.am

US and France’s representatives discuss Yerevan-Baku dialogue


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with French Foreign Ministry Secretary General Anne-Marie Descôtes efforts to advance dialogue and diplomacy in Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The U.S. Department of State said in a news release that during the telephone conversation Sherman and Descôtes discussed the situation in Sudan and reiterated their “stalwart” support for Ukraine.

