Vahagn Khachaturyan to pay official visit to Lithuania

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s president Vahagn Khachaturyan will pay an official visit to Lithuania from April 18 to 20.
President’s press office reported that during his visit, Khachaturyan will meet with the president of Lithuania and high-ranking officials. He will also participate in the opening of the Armenian-Lithuanian business forum.
