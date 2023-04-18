US efforts in establishing peace in South Caucasus highlighted

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today at the meeting with U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson highlighted the efforts of the United States in establishing stability and peace in the region.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the consistent development of close cooperation with the US and the continuous promotion of the Armenian-American strategic dialogue.

In her turn, Erika Olson noted that the U.S. Government attaches great importance to the continuous development of relations with Armenia, including in the economic sector.

Government’s press office reported that during the meeting Nikol Pashinyan and Erika Olson also touched upon the issues on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the formation of an international dialogue mechanism between Stepanakert and Baku, the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures.