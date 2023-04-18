Erica Olson starts meetings in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary Erika Olson discussed the course of implementation of Armenian-U.S. joint projects and possible prospects for cooperation.

The office of the Security Council reports that the interlocutors highly assessed the dynamics of the stable development of Armenian-U.S. relations, “emphasizing the active mutual visits recently.”

Armen Grigoryan and Erika Olson stressed the further strengthening of Armenian-U.S. cooperation, also in the context of ensuring stability and peace in the region.