Erica Olson starts meetings in Yerevan


Photo: The office of the Security Council


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary Erika Olson discussed the course of implementation of Armenian-U.S. joint projects and possible prospects for cooperation.

The office of the Security Council reports that the interlocutors highly assessed the dynamics of the stable development of Armenian-U.S. relations, “emphasizing the active mutual visits recently.”

 

Armen Grigoryan and Erika Olson stressed the further strengthening of Armenian-U.S. cooperation, also in the context of ensuring stability and peace in the region.

