U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary arrives in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Department of State Deputy Assistant Secretary Erika Olson has arrived in Yerevan.

The U.S. Embassy in Armenia reports that “she will meet with Armenian government officials, including Prime Minister Pashinyan, and with civil society representatives to discuss U.S. support for diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, and U.S.-Armenian bilateral partnership.”

