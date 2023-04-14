Mirzoyan and Lavrov meet in Samarkand

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov met today in Samarkand.
TASS reports that according to the Russian Foreign Ministry, at the meeting, the diplomats of the two countries stressed the importance of activating the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and discussed further contacts.
Ararat Mirzoyan is on a working visit in Uzbekistan, where he is participating in the session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council held in Samarkand.
