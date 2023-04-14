Armen Grigoryan meets OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan presented today to the U.S. Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Adviser for Caucasian Negotiations Louis Bono the provocation carried out by Azerbaijan near the Tegh community in Armenia.

Grigoryan stressed that “the only purpose of such steps is to nullify the efforts aimed at Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations.”

Security Council Office reported that Louis Bono stressed the need to take constructive steps and remain committed to the peace process to avoid further escalation.