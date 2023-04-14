Replacing army with border guards one of Yerevan’s proposals at peace talks

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that "replacing the armed forces on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border with border guards should be part of the final settlement.”

At a joint news conference with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani, Mirzoyan said:

“This is important in several regards: the border guard service carries out a border guard mission in all countries, with the difference in the toolkit and weapons. I am sure that handing over the control of the border to the border guard service will significantly reduce the probability of further new conflicts, including new invasions into the territory of Armenia. It is also part of the discussions on the draft peace treaty, at least in the form of our proposals.”

According to him, such a mechanism is already partially operating in some sections of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.