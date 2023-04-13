“Western Azerbaijan Community” asks Blinken to support their “return”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. “Western Azerbaijan Community” has applied to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a request to “support the return of Azerbaijanis to their homeland,” meaning to the territory of Armenia.

The letter cited by Interfax-Azerbaijan says that “the “community” considers it important to enshrine the right of Azerbaijanis to return to Armenia by an agreement between Baku and Yerevan”, at the same time noting that “the success of these negotiations cannot be a condition for our return.”

“Living in the homeland is an innate and inalienable right, and Armenia must respect it, regardless of the nature of its relations with Azerbaijan and the course of negotiations. The fact that Armenia has political differences with Azerbaijan does not give it the right to expel ethnic Azerbaijanis and prevent their return,” the letter says.