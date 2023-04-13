Mirzoyan: The Minsk Group exists but is temporarily frozen

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that, contrary to Azerbaijan’s claims, “the OSCE Minsk Group exists, another thing is that the activity of the co-chairmanship is currently frozen due to objective and subjective reasons.”

Sputnik Armenia reports that he said this during a joint news conference with the Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani.

“We cannot be guided by Azerbaijani claims, especially considering the fact that they sometimes experience internal contradictions,” the minister said.

Ararat Mirzoyan also noted that Azerbaijan not only claims that the Minsk Group no longer exists, but also denies the existence of Nagorno-Karabakh and the NK conflict:

“The Minsk Group still has work to do regarding the solution of the security and rights issues of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians.”

In his turn, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani said that the work of the Minsk Group is currently frozen, but it can be restored under appropriate circumstances.

“The OSCE supports the Minsk Group. The organization is aware of the different views of some parties regarding its work, as well as the changed geopolitical circumstances, the dynamics of relations between the co-chairs and the absence of joint work.

The work of the Minsk Group is currently frozen, but I cannot deny that the format of the Minsk Group may be needed under appropriate conditions. The organization has many other tools and mechanisms that can be used to support the peace process between Armenians and Azerbaijanis,” Bujar Osmani said.