Moscow requests clarification on Armenia’s participation in NATO drills

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow requested clarification from Yerevan on with Armenia’s participation in joint exercises with NATO.

“Our reaction will be determined upon receipt of the response,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“Undoubtedly, Yerevan’s refusal to conduct CSTO maneuvers on its territory is regrettable and does not contribute to enhancing regional security,” TASS quoted Zakharova as saying.

She noted that NATO continues the practice of actively engaging partner countries in its maneuvers and seeks to reformat the defense complexes of these states, to gain leverage in their internal and foreign policy processes.

“Such actions by NATO lead to destabilization of the situation in various regions, growth of conflict potential, creation of new dividing lines,” Maria Zakharova said.