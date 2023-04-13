Mirzoyan presents details of Azerbaijan’s provocation to U.S. senior diplomat

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan discussed regional security issues during a telephone conversation with U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan.
Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Mirzoyan presented the details of the provocation carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the area of Tegh village of the Syunik region on April 11, noting that “it was another manifestation of the general aggressive policy of Azerbaijan, also aimed at disrupting the efforts to continue the peace negotiations.”
