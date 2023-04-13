Armenian FM: EU mission “wasn’t there” at the time of Tegh incident

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said today that the EU mediation mission "wasn’t there” at the time of the incident in Syunik region on April 11.

“We have informed the EU mediation mission about the provocation that happened yesterday and the shooting by the Azerbaijani side with various types of weapons in the direction of the soldiers and positions of the Armenian Armed Forces. Today, the EU confirmed that the Armenian side informed about the ongoing aggressive actions.

They also noted that they were not there at that moment, but made the necessary observations.

They have their own reporting mechanism, they report to the EU External Action in Brussels, not publicly. We still have no information about what the report is like,” Ararat Mirzoyan said at the National Assembly.