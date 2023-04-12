EU urges the intensification of negotiations on the border delimitation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The incident in Tegh community on April 11 yet again emphasises that in the absence of a delimited border, the 1991 line must be respected and the forces of either side withdrawn to safe distances from this line to prevent any similar incidents from occurring.

This is said in the statement of the EU External Action issued on Wednesday regarding the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Previous commitments must be respected, including those reached in Prague in October 2022. The EU also urges the intensification of negotiations on the delimitation of the border and continues to stand ready to support this process.

We renew our calls for restraint and for the settlement of all disputes by peaceful means. The EU continues to support these efforts, including at the highest level, and also through the presence of the EU Mission in Armenia,” the statement runs.