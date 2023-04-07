Pashinyan highlights consistency of the peacekeepers’ steps in a talk with Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a telephone conversation Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor.
Government’s press service reports that in the context of overcoming the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia’s Prime Minister highlighted the implementation of consistent steps by the Russian peacekeeping mission.
During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged thoughts about the Armenian-Russian relations and the developments taking place in them.
