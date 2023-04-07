Armen Grigoryan to pay working visit to Iran - Mediamax.am

684 views

Armen Grigoryan to pay working visit to Iran


Photo:


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Tehran on April 9.

The Security Council office reported that he will meet with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | April 7, 2023 14:11
Turkey calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty urgently

Foreign Policy | April 7, 2023 13:42
Pashinyan highlights consistency of the peacekeepers’ steps in a talk with Putin

Foreign Policy | April 7, 2023 10:15
Armen Grigoryan to pay working visit to Iran
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023