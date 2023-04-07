Armen Grigoryan to pay working visit to Iran

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will pay a working visit to Tehran on April 9.
The Security Council office reported that he will meet with Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.