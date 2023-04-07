Azerbaijan declares four employees of Iranian embassy persona non grata - Mediamax.am

918 views

Azerbaijan declares four employees of Iranian embassy persona non grata


Photo: https://eurasianet.org/


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Four employees of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non grata “due to their actions incompatible with diplomatic status.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they have been ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

 

On April 6, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where strong dissatisfaction was expressed on “Tehran’s provocative actions against Azerbaijan.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Region | April 7, 2023 14:11
Turkey calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to sign a peace treaty urgently

Foreign Policy | April 7, 2023 13:42
Pashinyan highlights consistency of the peacekeepers’ steps in a talk with Putin

Foreign Policy | April 7, 2023 10:15
Armen Grigoryan to pay working visit to Iran
Editor’s choice
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2023