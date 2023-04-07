Azerbaijan declares four employees of Iranian embassy persona non grata

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Four employees of the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan have been declared persona non grata “due to their actions incompatible with diplomatic status.”

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that they have been ordered to leave the country within 48 hours.

On April 6, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where strong dissatisfaction was expressed on “Tehran’s provocative actions against Azerbaijan.”