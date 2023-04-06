Lavrov and Cavusoglu to “thoroughly work out the deepening of cooperation in Transcaucasia” - Mediamax.am

Lavrov and Cavusoglu to “thoroughly work out the deepening of cooperation in Transcaucasia”


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu plan to “work out in detail the issues of deepening cooperation in Transcaucasia.”

The commentary of the Russian Foreign Ministry on the upcoming talks between Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart on April 6-7, in particular, says:

 

“It is planned to work out in detail the issues of deepening cooperation in Transcaucasia, including the resumption of relations between Armenia and Turkey, the unblocking of transport routes and communications, and the post-conflict reconstruction of the region.”

