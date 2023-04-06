Zakharova says “the ball is in Yerevan’s court”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow believes that in the issue of deploying CSTO peacekeepers on the territory of Armenia, “the ball is in Yerevan’s court.”

“As Sergey Lavrov has already said, Russia is satisfied with Armenia’s continued interest in accepting CSTO peacekeepers. We are convinced that this step will contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the region. Both Russia and other allies are ready for it.”

“Such decisions are coordinated and adopted in the CSTO and approved at the highest level. As for the timeframes, it depends on the Armenian partners. After they are ready, we will be able to return to the work on defining the specific modalities of the organization’s monitoring mission. So, the ball is in Yerevan’s court,” Zakharova said.