Mirzoyan: Azerbaijan violates all provisions of November 9 statement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said that "Azerbaijan continues its hate speech and the warmongering rhetoric on the highest level as well as systematic aggressive actions on the ground and the occupation of around 150 sq km of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.”

Speaking at a joint news conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Bogdan Aurescu in Bucharest, Ararat Mirzoyan said that the illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor is not the only blatant violation of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement.

“There is almost no single provision of the statement that isn’t violated by Azerbaijan. Along with the continuously holding of the Armenian prisoners of war as hostages as well as demands of an extraterritorial corridor through the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, Azerbaijan fails to ensure that “internally displaced persons and refugees shall return to the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions under the control of the Agency of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees,” the minister said.

Mirzoyan also emphasized the need of sending international fact-finding mission to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno Karabakh.