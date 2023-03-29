Moscow expects “harmful discussions” to stop

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Moscow expects that “harmful discussions” regarding the nature of Yerevan’s interaction with other CSTO members will stop.
“We hope that the harmful discussions on “who comes out from where” will stop, and all issues of interaction with Yerevan within the framework of the CSTO, including the deployment of the organization’s observation mission on the territory of Armenia, will be resolved in a constructive and mutually beneficial manner,” TASS says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with RTVI.
The Russian diplomat actually commented on the recent statement of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that “we are not the ones who withdraw from the CSTO, but the CSTO withdraws from Armenia willingly or unwillingly, and we are concerned about it.”
