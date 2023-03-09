Aliyev says “Armenia missed the chance to become an independent country”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today that “Armenia has missed the chance to become an independent country.”

“There are five well-known principles that can form the basis of a peace treaty with Armenia. We hope that international participants who are trying to play the role of mediator will try to convince Armenia not to miss this chance. Because Armenia has missed the chance to become an independent country and turned into a colony of other countries,” Aliyev said, speaking at the Global Baku Forum.

“We believe that peace is possible after the war, and the October agreements with Armenia show that there are no obstacles for peace with Armenia,” Aliyev said.