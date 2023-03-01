Azerbaijan invites Armenia “back to the table of negotiations”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said today that Azerbaijan is committed to the peace agenda that has no alternative and will continue searching for mutually acceptable solutions to normalize relations with Armenia.

TASS reports that he said this during a news conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“Despite all the difficulties, we remain committed to the letter and spirit of the trilateral statements, as well as the documents adopted during the past two years,” Bayramov said.

He noted that during the meetings in Prague and Sochi in October 2022, “the principles were reaffirmed, which imply mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty of the states.”

Bayramov said that “online diplomacy” on the peace treaty is ineffective and invited Yerevan to return to the table of negotiations.