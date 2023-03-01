Lavrov says EU mission in Armenia “raises many questions”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that “the European Union is pushing forward a so-called civilian mission in the territory of Armenia, which raises many questions in terms of its legitimacy.”

TASS reports that Lavrov said this at the news conference in Baku following his talks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

“We see how the EU is openly abusing its relations with Armenia and Azerbaijan, including by pushing forward its so-called mission in the territory of Armenia, which raises many questions in terms of its legitimacy,” he said.

He said that this mission “also raises many questions, including about its functions, mandate and duration, as well as the additional value it can bring to the efforts aimed at the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“But it is the sovereign choice of the parties, with who to cooperate and with who not to cooperate,” Sergey Lavrov said.