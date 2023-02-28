Aliyev hopes Azerbaijan and Armenia to achieve a “breakthrough” in 2023

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hopes that 2023 will be a “breakthrough” year in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

TASS reports that he said this on February 27 at the meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baku.

“At least, we are counting on it,” Aliyev said.

“Russia, as our friend, ally and neighbor, has a special role in assisting in the settlement of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he stressed, noting that important efforts were made in 2022 for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan.

“Documents defining the conceptual nature of the future peace treaty, in particular, the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the two countries were adopted, which was confirmed by the documents adopted last October in Prague and Sochi. This is the basis that can be used for signing a peace treaty,” Aliyev added.

Lavrov conveyed greetings and friendly wishes from Vladimir Putin to Aliyev.

“He personally follows the development of our allied cooperation,” the Russian minister stressed.