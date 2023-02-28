Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani relations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian and Iranian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed today in Geneva security and stability issues in the region.

Armenian Foreign Ministry’s press service reports that the two ministers referred to the issues on partnership in a bilateral format, as well as on multilateral platforms.

The parties emphasized the need of joint efforts including in the direction of further development of cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and infrastructures.

During the meeting Ararat Mirzoyan presented the grave humanitarian situation created as a result of the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, as well as the latest developments in the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.