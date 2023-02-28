“US has a key role in Armenia’s political life”, Parliament Speaker says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan stressed today at the meeting with the newly appointed US Ambassador to Armenia Krisitina Kvien the strategic nature of the dialogue between Armenia and the US.

The parliament speaker noted that the US has a key role in the political and economic life of Armenia.

The National Assembly press service reports that during the meeting the parties touched upon the situation in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh created as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression, voicing concern about the humanitarian disaster the Artsakh-Armenians are facing.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the need to increase pressure on Azerbaijan by the international community, including the possibility of imposing sanctions.

The parliament speaker noted that Armenia has no territorial claims to its neighbors, adopted the path of democracy and continues to be committed to the peace agenda.