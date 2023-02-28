Lavrov’s visit to Azerbaijan kicks off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is paying today a two-day visit to Baku.

The visit is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan signed in Moscow on February 22, 2022.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, noted that during meetings with the leadership of Azerbaijan, Lavrov will consider the full range of bilateral issues, topical regional and international problems, and will specially focus on the course of implementation of trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

On the second day of the visit, Lavrov will speak at a plenary meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council.